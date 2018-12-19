USC Men's Basketball

Two South Carolina basketball starters to miss Virginia game, out ‘indefinitely’

By Andrew Ramspacher

December 19, 2018 05:59 PM

From 2017-18 season: South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar (21) drives against the defense of Florida guard Chris Chiozza (11). Against Florida, Kotsar had nine points, six boards and a team-best four assists.
From 2017-18 season: South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar (21) drives against the defense of Florida guard Chris Chiozza (11). Against Florida, Kotsar had nine points, six boards and a team-best four assists. Ron Irby AP
From 2017-18 season: South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar (21) drives against the defense of Florida guard Chris Chiozza (11). Against Florida, Kotsar had nine points, six boards and a team-best four assists. Ron Irby AP

South Carolina is down two starters Wednesday for its game against No. 3 Virginia — and perhaps much longer.

USC announced prior to tip-off that point guard T.J. Moss (high ankle sprain and foot injury) and forward Maik Kotsar (concussion) are sidelined by injuries. Both are listed as being out “indefinitely.”

The Gamecocks (4-5) and Cavaliers (9-0) are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. The game will air on SEC Network.

Moss, a freshman, missed the first two games of this season with a sprained foot. He’s averaging 6.3 points and 1.9 assists per game.

Kotsar, a junior and three-year starter, is averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.

  Comments  