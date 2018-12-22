Clemson hangs on to top Gamecocks for third straight year

Frank Martin nearly threw his arm out of socket he punched the air so hard. “Sandstorm” blared from the Colonial Life Arena speakers. Gamecock Jesus danced on the videoboard.
This was South Carolina basketball at its peak in 2018-19. The Gamecocks had their archrivals on the ropes, and everyone from their coach to their in-house deejay to their most famous fan was feeling it.
Saturday’s 78-68 loss to Clemson on Saturday confirmed the Gamecocks have some fight in them. An A.J. Lawson pass and Keyshawn Bryant dunk was what sparked the above scenes.
The freshmen connected on an electric play that got Carolina to within six points with 8:22 left. The deficit, as high as 16 in the second half, was whittled down to five on a couple occasions. It was cut to four with under two minutes left thanks to a Bryant lay-in.
But the Tigers (9-3) held on down the stretch to collect their third straight win in this series. USC (4-7) has lost four consecutive games.
An Aamir Simms dunk sealed things with under 30 seconds left.
Clemson was led by Marcquise Reed’s 20 points.
Clemson shot an eye-popping 62 percent in the first half. After Chris Silva completed a three-point play with 5:09 left to give the Gamecocks a one-point lead, the Tigers went on a 16-4 run to close the opening period up 11.
The Tigers shot 56 percent for the game.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Chris Silva scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed seven boards for USC.
Play of the game: Chris Silva has spent a good portion of his career dunking on his defenders. But the senior now knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of a posterization.
Clemson’s 6-5 John Newmann threw down on USC’s big man in the first half.
Stat of the game: Clemson took 14 shots over a four-minute stretch in the first half. The Tigers made 12 of them.
OBSERVATIONS
Reed plays: Clemson coach Brad Brownell on Thursday told reporters that his senior guard had an “outside chance” at playing Saturday.
Marcquise Reed, appearing for the first time since Dec. 4, checked in at the 16:44 mark of the first half. A clunky knee brace had little impact on his game. He scored 13 points over his first 13 minutes.
Reed dropped 25 on the Gamecocks last season.
Crowd watch: A second straight ACC opponent produced another quality crowd at CLA.
Though pockets of orange were hard to miss among the 12,000-plus.
Cudd sighting: South Carolina, again playing without Maik Kotsar, T.J. Moss, Justin Minaya and Jermaine Couisnard, went to a rare option Saturday.
Sophomore center Jason Cudd got three minutes of run in the first half. It was the 7-footer’s first appearance in six games.
Next game
Who: North Greenville at South Carolina
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network-Plus
