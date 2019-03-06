Keyshawn Bryant throws down monster dunk vs. Texas A&M, makes SportsCenter’s Top Plays

USC Men's Basketball

The SEC’s leading shot blocker had no chance against Keyshawn Bryant.

South Carolina’s 71-54 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night in College Station, Texas, produced a variety of Gamecock highlights — see USC’s 13 3-pointers and Chris Silva’s career-high 17 rebounds — but nothing beat what Bryant did to the Aggies’ Josh Nebo.

Nebo, who averages 2.4 blocks per game, was dunked on by Bryant with nine minutes left in the first half.

The slam made it to No. 7 on SportsCenter’s “Top Plays.”

Bryant finished with 15 points and four rebounds as the Gamecocks (15-15, 10-7 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak. A win Saturday against Georgia would give USC the No. 4 seed and a double-bye for next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville.

