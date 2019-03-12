USC Men's Basketball

All-SEC teams are out. A pair of South Carolina seniors get high honors

By Andrew Ramspacher

March 12, 2019 12:06 PM

South Carolina beat Georgia 66-46 to clinch the 4-seed in the SEC Tournament Saturday March 9, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena, in Columbia, SC.
South Carolina won’t be headed to Nashville without any star power.

Ahead of its tournament, the SEC announced Tuesday its coaches’ picks for all-league teams and individual honors

Here’s how the Gamecocks fared ...

Hassani Gravett is the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year. The senior guard is averaging 11.6 points. He leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage in league play (43.9). He joins Duane Notice (2016) and Brandis Raley-Ross (2009) as Gamecocks who have won this award.

Chris Silva is an All-SEC first-team selection for the second straight season. The senior forward is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 blocks a game. He’s the eighth Gamecock to make All-SEC first-team more than one year — and first to do since since Devan Downey in 2010. He also made the league’s all-defensive team.

Silva made All-SEC second-team among media voters.

A.J. Lawson is an All-SEC freshman team selection. The guard’s averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists. He’s the first rookie Gamecock to be recognized this way since Sindarius Thornwell in 2014.

South Carolina begins SEC Tournament play Friday in a quarterfinal game against either Auburn, Georgia or Missouri.

All-SEC awards (coach-voted)

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Grant Williams, Tennessee

SECOND TEAM

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Terence Davis, Ole Miss

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard, Florida

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Naz Reid, LSU

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Associated Press All-SEC awards (media-voted)

FIRST TEAM (listed alphabetically)

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

u-Grant Williams, Tennessee

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

Jared Harper, Auburn

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Player of the year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Coach of the year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss

Newcomer of the year: Tyler Herro, Kentucky

u-unanimous selection

NEXT GAME

Who: South Carolina vs. Auburn, Missouri or Georgia

When: 3:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

TV: ESPN

