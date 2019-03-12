All-SEC teams are out. A pair of South Carolina seniors get high honors

South Carolina won’t be headed to Nashville without any star power.
Ahead of its tournament, the SEC announced Tuesday its coaches’ picks for all-league teams and individual honors
Here’s how the Gamecocks fared ...
Hassani Gravett is the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year. The senior guard is averaging 11.6 points. He leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage in league play (43.9). He joins Duane Notice (2016) and Brandis Raley-Ross (2009) as Gamecocks who have won this award.
Chris Silva is an All-SEC first-team selection for the second straight season. The senior forward is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 blocks a game. He’s the eighth Gamecock to make All-SEC first-team more than one year — and first to do since since Devan Downey in 2010. He also made the league’s all-defensive team.
Silva made All-SEC second-team among media voters.
A.J. Lawson is an All-SEC freshman team selection. The guard’s averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists. He’s the first rookie Gamecock to be recognized this way since Sindarius Thornwell in 2014.
South Carolina begins SEC Tournament play Friday in a quarterfinal game against either Auburn, Georgia or Missouri.
All-SEC awards (coach-voted)
FIRST TEAM
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee
SECOND TEAM
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Naz Reid, LSU
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
All-Defensive Team
Donta Hall, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Associated Press All-SEC awards (media-voted)
FIRST TEAM (listed alphabetically)
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State
u-Grant Williams, Tennessee
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
Jared Harper, Auburn
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Player of the year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Coach of the year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Newcomer of the year: Tyler Herro, Kentucky
u-unanimous selection
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina vs. Auburn, Missouri or Georgia
When: 3:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
TV: ESPN
Comments