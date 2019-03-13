USA Today: USC’s Frank Martin among the 25 highest paid coaches in the country

South Carolina has a reputation as a school where basketball takes a backseat to football.
If men’s basketball coach Frank Martin’s salary is any indication, that’s not exactly true.
According to USA Today’s annual database, Martin’s salary of $2.95 million a year ranks 22nd in the the country. The seventh-year head man has his team at 16-15 heading into the SEC tournament, off a season with a brutal schedule and rash of injuries.
Martin comes in fifth in the SEC behind Kentucky’s John Calipari ($9.28 million, 1st overall), Tennessee’s Rick Barnes ($3.25 million, 14th), Georiga’s Tom Crean ($3.2 million, 16th) and Alabama’s Avery Johnson ($3.06 million, 19th).
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is the only coach beside Calipari above $5 million at $7.04 million.
The data also shows Martin earned $60,000 in bonuses last season, and his $12.6 million buyout after the season is 15th nationally.
Martin has made the NCAA Tournament only once in his seven seasons, but he led the Gamecocks to the first Final Four in program history. That team won the program’s first tournament game since 1972.
To make the tournament again, South Carolina will almost assuredly have to win the SEC auto-bid, as some bad losses offset some big wins on USC’s schedule.
