Former in-state basketball prospect, USC recruit is leaving Tennessee

A former South Carolina basketball recruit is leaving a rival SEC program after one year.

Tennessee’s D.J. Burns has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to The State. Matt Zenitz of AL.com was first to report the new Monday afternoon.

Tennessee basketball redshirt freshman forward D.J. Burns has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source.



Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 1, 2019

Burns, a former four-star prospect at York Prep in Rock Hill, never appeared in a game for the Volunteers. He redshirted the 2018-19 season.

His next stop is unknown, but don’t expect it to be USC. The Gamecocks don’t have any scholarships available and won’t look at Burns as a walk-on option, like they did with Seventh Woods.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Burns was a USC target in the 2019 class who reclassified to ‘18 last May and committed to Tennessee hours after Hartsville’s Trae Hannibal pledged to the Gamecocks.

Burns visited the Gamecocks less than a month before he committed to the Vols. South Carolina instead filled out its ‘18 class by landing both Keyshawn Bryant and A.J. Lawson.

Monday’s news continues a mixed history for touted in-state players who leave SC for college. While Murray State’s Ja Morant and Duke’s Zion Williamson just went 1-2 in the NBA Draft, Woods (North Carolina), Tevin Mack (Texas) and Burns have transferred from their original school. Woods is now with the Gamecocks and Mack, after a one-year stint at Alabama, is with Clemson.

“Trust in God because it’s his plan,” Burns posted Monday on his Instagram story.