Miami Heat sign Chris Silva: He ‘gives us some physicality and toughness’

Former South Carolina basketball player Chris Silva speaks to the media after working out for the Charlotte Hornets on June 4, 2019.

Chris Silva’s going to stick with the Miami Heat for a little longer.

First brought to the franchise on a Summer League trial only, the former South Carolina star has now been signed by the Heat on an “Exhibit 10” contract.

The Heat have signed guard Jeremiah Martin and forward Chris Silva from their summer roster to Exhibit 10 contracts. Such deals, with a $50,000 guarantee limit, would allow the Heat to funnel the two to their G League affilaite, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, after training camp. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 11, 2019

According to Ira Winderman, who covers Miami for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, such a contract puts Silva in line to possibly land a two-way contract with the Heat in which he would spend time with the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate. For now, it appears Silva will head to Sioux Falls when the season begins.

Silva is averaging 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists over six Summer League games with the Heat.

“He’s a competitor, gives us some physicality and toughness,” Heat Summer League coach Eric Glass said. “A good shot changer, not always a shot blocker. He goes up there and makes it tougher [for opposing players] at the rim. He’s been effective at the rim offensively with his rolls because he’s got great speed.”