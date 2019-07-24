USC Men's Basketball
How are USC’s freshmen doing at the SC Pro Am? Well, watch this Trae Hannibal dunk
Sindarius Thornwell talks Jermaine Couisnard, expectations for USC’s team
Jermaine Couisnard hit 40 points for a second straight game, Keyshawn Bryant dropped 42 and had a buzzer-beating shot and Gamecock legends Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier were in the house, but Tuesday night’s biggest moment might have belonged to Trae Hannibal at the South Carolina Pro-Am.
In the first half of a game that featured Thornwell, Seventh Woods and Jair Bolden, Hannibal took an in-bounds pass, dribbled six times and lifted for a one-hand slam over an opponent.
Naturally, Heathwood Hall exploded.
Hannibal is one of four freshmen in Carolina’s 2019 recruiting class, but perhaps the one most known to Gamecock fans. The Hartsville High School graduate committed to Frank Martin’s program in June 2018 and went on to end his prep career with a 62-point, 20-rebound performance.
“He reminds me of Duane (Notice),” Thornwell said of the listed 6-foot-1, 217-pound Hannibal. “Not really the shooting part of it, but the body build, the defense. That part reminds me of Duane.”
The 6-2, 225-pound Notice was a key piece to USC’s Final Four run in 2017. Three seasons later, Hannibal will make his debut in garnet and black.
Here’s how the freshmen are doing through two SC Pro-Am games:
Hannibal: 21 points, 4 rebounds a game
Wildens Leveque: 17 points, 9 rebounds a game
Jalyn McCreary: 22 points, 10 rebounds a game
Trey Anderson: 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds a game
The Pro-Am continues Thursday.
South Carolina Pro-Am schedule
THURSDAY - JULY 25
6 PM JETS VS. HONDA OF COLUMBIA
7:15 PM LEEVY’S VS. CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD
8:30 PM BERNIES CHICKEN VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION
SUNDAY - JULY 28
2 PM Championship
*All games to be played at Heathwood Hall.
