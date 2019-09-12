USC Men's Basketball
No. 1 2021 SC basketball recruit, top-50 player set to visit Gamecocks this weekend
Columbia will play host to a raucous atmosphere this weekend with the Alabama football game. And one top-flight basketball player will be taking it in.
Four-star shooting guard Bryce McGowens, a top-50 national recruit and the No. 1 2021 player in the Palmetto State, will visit Frank Martin’s team this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 165-pounder stars at Wren High School.
He has offers from Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Pitt among others.
McGowens is the younger brother of Trey McGowens, who started at Pitt last season.
Last season, he led the Hurricanes to a 22-7 record, averaging 26 points per game while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.
