Local basketball star signs with Gamecocks, completes three-year transformation

Ja’Von Benson was far from a finished product the first time walked into Ridge View High School three years ago.

RV boys basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman said Benson wasn’t where he needed to be as a player or a student. Three years later, Benson has put in the time in the classroom and on the floor and was rewarded for that Thursday afternoon.

The Ridge View senior signed his letter of intent to play basketball at South Carolina. Benson verbally committed to the Gamecocks last month.

“Some light switch happened to make it work,” Stoneman said as he addressed the crowd of friends and teammates gathered in Ridge View’s gym to see Benson sign. “I really contribute everything to his teachers, not necessarily his coaching staff. It is the work he put him and the extra work they put in with him. Very proud of him.

“He is going to do everything it takes to be successful at South Carolina.”

Benson echoed his coach’s statements and credits the RV teachers and coaches for putting him in the position to succeed. He also thought the sophomore year he had to sit out during because of transfer rules also helped played a role in preparing him.

Benson learned alongside teammate Malcolm Wilson, who is now a freshman at Georgetown, each day in practice. He also concentrated more on academics.

“That process itself helped me become the man I am today,” Benson said. “For me to sit on the bench it was a culture shock. I learned from Malcolm and to be humble. Just wait my turn.”

Benson’s mother, Renee Outen, gave her son some advice during that sophomore season.

“He was anxious and I told he will have his time to shine,” Outen said. “I felt like he was preparing himself during that time. He was doing the studying. I told him while you are waiting, make use of yourself and that is when it clicked.

“When he is passionate about something he is going to do it.”

Benson is part of the Gamecocks’ two member signing class and both coming from the Columbia area. AC Flora’s Patrick Iriel signed with USC on Wednesday. Benson and Iriel played this summer for Upward Stars AAU program.

Last season, Benson shined for the Blazers, who won their second straight Class 4A title. He averaged points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 block shots this past season.

Benson scored 14 points and 10 rebounds in the state championship win over Wilson. After the game, Benson grabbed the championship in his hands and kissed it, an image that Stoneman vividly remembers for various reasons.

“He had to sit out his sophomore year. And even though we won it, he didn’t feel like he was apart of it despite him being at practice everyday and working hard ,” Stoneman said. “But seeing him hold that trophy, I saw him succeeding but more than just basketball. The best thing I see is every time I look at that report card. Knowing him from when he came here until now makes me more proud of him than anything he could do at the basketball court.”

Stoneman thinks the 6-foot-8 Benson, who has a 74-inch wingspan, has the physical tools and work ethic to be successful on the SEC level for the Gamecocks. But like in high school, it might not come right away and take a year or so to see the results everyone wants to see.

“I think there will be a little growing stage,” Stoneman said. “I think after the first year he will be able to play a significant role in South Carolina and in the SEC. He is going to continue to improve. He is humble and works hard and is going to succeed.”