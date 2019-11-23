After a shaky week, USC basketball has these questions to answer as schedule stiffens

Frank Martin spent a chunk of his Saturday morning on Twitter, thanking those who congratulated the South Carolina basketball coach for career win No. 250.

Thanks for all the ️ and congrats on #250. I’m so thankful for all the players, coaches, staff, managers and administrators who have believed in me and fought for our success together. Much love to all of u. U r always with me. — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) November 23, 2019

The accomplishment became official around 9 Friday night after the Gamecocks made enough free throws and stops in the final minute to escape Gardner-Webb, 74-69.

Martin’s been doing this long enough to see things before they happen.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

While USC was lauded for a 3-0 start defined by a stifling defense, Martin had a feel for games No. 4 and 5 on the 2019-20 schedule. Names — Gardner-Webb and Boston University — and records — a combined 2-5 entering the week — didn’t jump out much, but the rosters did. The makeup of the Bulldogs and Terriers was just different than what South Carolina faced in North Alabama, Wyoming and Cleveland State.

GWU was in the NCAA Tournament last year. BU returned four starters from last year.

“Teams with winning pedigrees,” Martin said, “they don’t lose. You have to beat them.”

The Gamecocks (4-1) split the week, losing to the Terriers and (barely) beating the Bulldogs. Wichita State (4-0) is next, followed by either West Virginia (4-0) or Northern Iowa (6-0) in the Cancun Challenge. Win No. 250 was difficult, but getting to 251 or more before he leaves Mexico will be harder for Martin.

Some questions for the stretch ahead:

Can South Carolina find an offensive rhythm?

The Gamecocks get the Shockers on Tuesday and either the Mountaineers or Panthers on Wednesday. All three teams are among the nation’s top 90 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com.

South Carolina has gone a couple games now without establishing a real momentum-grabbing stretch of play. After an 8-0 sprint to grab an early five-point lead against BU, the Gamecocks lacked anything similar over the final 37 minutes. South Carolina’s Friday best was an 11-2 run early in the second half, but it hit three consecutive field goals just three times all night.

Both games were either tied or in favor of the South Carolina opponent for 54:17 out of a possible 80 minutes.

“That’s two games in a row where we don’t come down and go 3, layup, 3, foul, so you don’t get an 8-0 run,” Martin said. “And when you don’t get 8-0 runs, when the game gets longer, it stresses your defense even more.

“We’re not playing as fast as I want to play right now on offense. We got a lot of jogging and walking the ball up the floor. That’s part of the young guy stuff. I got to fix that. That’s on me.”

Did BU provide the blueprint?

South Carolina entered the week fourth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage defense. It’s since dropped 41 spots.

The Bulldogs saw the looks Boston U got Tuesday and applied it to their game-plan.

“I thought BU did a great job of screening,” said GWU coach Tim Craft, “did a great job of getting to the paint and getting drive and kick 3s. We were certainly trying to replicate that the best we could.”

Gardner-Webb and Boston University went a combined 17 of 44 from 3-point range. South Carolina, facing a lot of zone defense, went nine of 41 on 3s against the Bulldogs and Terriers.

“We got some good shots, we gotta score,” Martin said. “We got some open 3s from guys that make 3s. They got to make them. We got some plays at the rim, we to make them. We got to score.”

Can Justin Minaya return to previous form?

It was an inconsistent week for South Carolina’s trusted core of players. While A.J. Lawson and Maik Kotsar were mostly solid — a combined 63 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists — others were up and down.

Jermaine Couisnard bounced back from a rough offensive showing against Boston U by saving the Gamecocks against GWU with 11 points over the final 8:43. Justin Minaya’s defensive skills still shine — see four blocks Friday — but he’s now four for his last 23 from the field. A 36% 3-point shooter as a freshman, the redshirt sophomore is one of 12 this season from beyond the arc.

“He just has to be at peace with who he is and allow his spirit and his competitive demeanor to help our team,” Martin said. “He’s going to make corner 3s for us, he’s going to make some slot 3s for us. It’s going to happen. He’s got to get back to that place.”

NEXT

Who: Wichita State vs. South Carolina

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Where: Cancun, Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network