South Carolina basketball’s exhibition vs Coker canceled after testing delay

The South Carolina men’s basketball team’s season-opening exhibition game against Coker has been canceled, the team announced Wednesday.

The Gamecocks were slated to open their season at Colonial Life Arena at 6:30 p.m., but the team’s official Twitter account tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the game had been canceled “due to a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 testing results in advance of tonight’s exhibition.”