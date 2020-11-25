The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

USC Men's Basketball

South Carolina basketball’s exhibition vs Coker canceled after testing delay

The South Carolina men’s basketball team’s season-opening exhibition game against Coker has been canceled, the team announced Wednesday.

The Gamecocks were slated to open their season at Colonial Life Arena at 6:30 p.m., but the team’s official Twitter account tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the game had been canceled “due to a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 testing results in advance of tonight’s exhibition.”

Profile Image of Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna specializes in Gamecocks athletics and storytelling projects for The State. Featured in Best American Sports Writing 2018, Lananna covered college baseball nationally before moving to Columbia in 2020. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2014 with a degree in journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service