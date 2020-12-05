South Carolina hangs tough but misses opportunity to upset No. 10 Houston

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) reaches for a ball over Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) as forward Justin Gorham, left, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

For a moment, it appeared as though Frank Martin would be able to add another basketball to his collection.

The South Carolina men’s basketball coach said earlier in the week that he hangs a basketball on the wall of his office for every top-20 win his Gamecocks secure.

USC nearly pulled off another upset on Saturday, leading No. 10 Houston by four points on the road at halftime. However, the Gamecocks weren’t able to maintain that lead in a second half defined by turnovers and foul trouble.

Despite being shorthanded, Houston rallied to defeat South Carolina, 77-67, moving to 4-0 on the season, while the Gamecocks fell to 1-2.

3 Observations from USC-Houston

1. Shorthanded Cougars

There were rumblings this week that the Cougars could be without star guard Caleb Mills due to not one, but two sprained ankles. His absence on Saturday night was not surprising.

What was surprising was the news shortly before the game that leading scorer Marcus Sasser also sprained his ankle and would be out. Even more, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach/son Kellen Sampson both had to sit out Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

The impact those absences had on the Cougars’ performance is difficult to measure, but South Carolina certainly took advantage early by taking a 35-31 halftime lead.

2. 3-point battle

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Martin said earlier in the week that a key to beating a team like Houston is being able to score from beyond the arc. The difference between the Gamecocks’ loss to Virginia in Columbia and win against Virginia in Charlottesville over the last two years was USC’s 3-point efficiency. To beat a team with an elite defense, sinking your perimeter looks is imperative.

While Houston doesn’t employ a true pack-line defense like Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers, the Cougars do make protecting the paint a priority and they entered the game sixth in the country in scoring defense with 52 points per game allowed.

The Gamecocks took advantage of some open looks from the 3-point line in the first half, making five of 11 attempts while holding the typically sharp-shooting Cougars to just one 3-pointer on 13 attempts. Reserve guard T.J. Moss made two of those 3-pointers, while Justin Minaya made three on the game.

However, the tables turned in the second half, as the Cougars sunk three of five 3-point attempts, and the Gamecocks could only muster one.

3. Foul trouble and turnovers

Minaya, Keyshawn Bryant and Moss each reached four fouls in the second half, limiting their availability down the stretch.

More significantly, Houston made 30 of 38 free-throw attempts in the game, compared to 17 of 29 for the Gamecocks.

Next game

Who: South Carolina (1-2) vs Wofford (2-0)

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Watch: SEC Network