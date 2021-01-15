Frank Martin tests positive for COVID again, says virus ‘kicked my tail this time’

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, the coach confirmed Friday.

Martin said he tested positive Jan. 7 and received confirmation a day later. Martin also announced over the summer that he tested positive for the virus — and was asymptomatic — in May while preparing for knee-replacement surgery.

The Gamecocks announced Thursday night the team would travel to LSU and play Saturday night without Martin and assistant coach Chuck Martin because of COVID-19 protocol, although it was not initially clear who, if anyone, tested positive. On Friday morning, Frank Martin revealed that he was battling the virus for a second time and was experiencing more pronounced symptoms, like congestion and coughing. He did say he was starting to feel better.

Because of his positive test, he hasn’t been around the program as the Gamecocks practiced this week.

“I don’t like to make this about me because it’s not about me. ... This is not a Frank Martin issue,” Martin said. “But after thinking along the lines of how I need to manage this moment, I thought transparency’s always been one of my greatest gifts. I’m not trying to hide in a bubble somewhere. And I think it’s so important for so many out there to understand that this is the second time I go through this. The first time it didn’t kick my tail the way this one kicked my tail.”