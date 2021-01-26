USC Men's Basketball

Gamecocks veteran forward to miss rest of basketball season

Alanzo Frink is shown here Saturday when South Carolina hosted Auburn.
South Carolina junior forward Alanzo Frink will miss the remainder of the season due to “medical reasons,” head coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday.

Frink played the first three games of the season for the Gamecocks but has not played for USC since Dec. 5 at Houston — the game preceding USC’s first COVID-19 pause.

It is not known whether Frink has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna specializes in Gamecocks athletics and storytelling projects for The State. Featured in Best American Sports Writing 2018, Lananna covered college baseball nationally before moving to Columbia in 2020. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2014 with a degree in journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
