Report: Maryland men’s basketball to hire Gamecocks assistant Bruce Shingler

The Maryland men’s basketball team is set to hire South Carolina assistant coach Bruce Shingler for a role on head coach Mark Turgeon’s staff, according to a report from Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports.com.

Shingler has served as an assistant coach on Frank Martin’s staff since the 2016-17 Final Four season. In January, Shingler served as an emergency head coach for a road game at LSU after both Martin and top assistant Chuck Martin tested positive for COVID-19.

Shingler, a Maryland native, will fill the void left by former Turgeon assistant Bino Ranson, who left for DePaul.

Turgeon chose Shingler “over an all-local group of finalists that included former Maryland point guard Duane Simpkins (George Mason), Kevin Norris (Central Florida) and Brenden Straughn (St, Joe’s),” according to Ermann’s report.

Before joining Martin’s staff at South Carolina, Shingler served as an assistant at Towson from 2012-2016. He also worked with Martin as an administrative assistant during Martin’s time at Kansas State.