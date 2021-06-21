After year with Gamecocks, Seventh Woods finds final landing spot for college career

Former South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has found a new home.

After entering his name in the transfer portal for the second time in his career on June 1, Woods announced Monday on Instagram that he is committed to Morgan State, located in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I’m ready,” Woods said on Instagram. “More ready than ever.”

Woods transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2019-20 season after playing three seasons and winning a national championship with Roy Williams’ North Carolina team. He sat out for a season in Columba due to NCAA transfer rules.

A bench player at UNC, Woods emerged as Frank Martin’s starting point guard early in the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.4 points in 18 games. He tore his groin in the final game of the regular season at Kentucky, and Martin said shortly after the season that he wasn’t sure if Woods would continue to play after graduating from USC.

After Martin and Woods met in May, Woods decided to enter his name in the portal.

The Columbia native, who once starred at the Hammond School, will make his final collegiate stop at Morgan State, a historically black university. The men’s basketball team went 14-8 last season and is coached by former Maryland assistant Kevin Broadus.