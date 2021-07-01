Frank Martin’s Gamecocks land LSU big-man transfer

LSU’s Josh Gray, right AP

The South Carolina men’s basketball added a unique transfer to its roster Thursday.

The Gamecocks confirmed the signing of Josh Gray from LSU, a rare move to add a transfer from another SEC program. He’s expected to be the 10th new face on the Gamecocks this year.

The 6-foot-11 center from Brooklyn, New York averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, his only season with the Tigers.

He is eligible to play in the 2021-22 season, a school spokesperson confirmed. The SEC recently dropped its rule requiring intraconference transfers to sit out a year. Gray’s entrance into the transfer portal was reported by media outlets on May 5.

The Gamecocks roster situation

New to the roster for 2021-22

C Josh Gray (transfer)

F Brandon Martin (transfer)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G James Reese (transfer)

G Erik Stevenson (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

Back from last season

G Jermaine Couisnard

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Keyshawn Bryant

F Wildens Leveque

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott

Departures

G AJ Lawson (NBA Draft)

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer)

F Trey Anderson (transfer)

F Alanzo Frink (transfer)

G Seventh Woods (transfer)