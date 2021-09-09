USC Men's Basketball

The schedule is complete. Here’s who Frank Martin’s Gamecocks will face this season

The South Carolina men’s basketball schedule is complete.

The Southeastern Conference released its full conference schedule on Thursday, with times and broadcast information to come at a later date.

Head coach Frank Martin and the Gamecocks announced their non-conference schedule in August, which includes an intriguing neutral-site matchup against Florida State and a tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Gamecocks will open SEC play at home against Auburn on Jan. 4 and after road games at Vanderbilt and Tennessee will return home to host Florida on Jan. 15. The Gamecocks upset the Gators on the road last season — one of the highlights of a 6-15 season that was marred by multiple COVID-19 shutdowns.

The school has not yet announced capacity limits or COVID-19 guidelines for basketball games at Colonial Life Arena this upcoming season. Football games at Williams-Brice Stadium are full capacity.

USC men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 4: Benedict (exhibition)

Nov. 9: USC Upstate

Nov. 12, vs. Princeton (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 14, vs. Western Kentucky/Minnesota (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 18: UAB

Nov. 23: Wofford

Nov. 28: Rider

Dec. 1: at Coastal Carolina

Dec. 5: Georgetown

Dec. 12: vs. Florida State (Rock Hill)

Dec. 14: Allen

Dec. 18: at Clemson

Dec. 22: Army

Dec. 29: SC State

Jan. 4: Auburn

Jan. 8: at Vanderbilt

Jan. 11: at Tennessee

Jan. 15: Florida

Jan. 18: at Arkansas

Jan. 22: Georgia

Jan. 26: Vanderbilt

Jan. 29: at Texas A&M

Feb. 1: at Mississippi State

Feb. 5: Tennessee

Feb. 8: Kentucky

Feb. 12: at Georgia

Feb. 15: at Ole Miss

Feb. 19: LSU

Feb. 23: Mississippi State

Feb. 26: at Alabama

March 1: Missouri

March 5: at Auburn

Profile Image of Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna specializes in Gamecocks athletics and storytelling projects for The State. Featured in Best American Sports Writing 2018, Lananna covered college baseball nationally before moving to Columbia in 2020. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2014 with a degree in journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
