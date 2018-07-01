Gamecocks in final 8 for local defensive back prospect

South Carolina is one of the final eight schools for Westwood defensive back Cam Smith.
Smith released his final eight schools Sunday night. In addition to the Gamecocks, the other finalists are Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida State, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.
This summer, Smith attended camps at South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia and also visited UNC. He plans on announcing his choice Aug. 17, the day of the Redhawks’ opener against Lugoff-Elgin.
Smith said he won't take any visits before his announcement.
The 6-foot-1, 171-pounder is back in the Midlands after playing at Fort Meade in Maryland the first three seasons. Smith is third ranked prospect in the state by Rivals and 247Sports.
Smith is competing this week at Nike Opening in Frisco, Texas with some of the other top senior prospects in the country.
