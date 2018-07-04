He's got top national football offers. He committed to the Gamecocks for two sports

According to his 247 profile, Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Fla.) running back/outfielder Brandon Fields has football offers from the likes of Michigan, Florida, Ohio State, Louisville and UCLA.
He committed to South Carolina on Tuesday.
The two-sport 2020 star tweeted Tuesday evening he'll be a Gamecock. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds was on campus this spring, reportedly taking in a baseball game and talking to USC football coaches Will Muschamp and Bobby Bentley.
If Fields does decide to go through playing both sports, he would be on a football scholarship and play baseball as a walk-on. But at this point, he counts as a baseball scholarship for the ’20 class.
As a sophomore runner he had 290 yards and three scores on 58 carries as a backup behind a senior. On the diamond, he hit .359 with nine doubles, three home runs and 27 steals.
He's said he'd like to play both sports in college.
On the football side, he's considered the No. 645 player in the country in the 247 Composite Rankings, 60th among running backs and 65th among Florida recruits.
He's considered a top-20 baseball player by Perfect Game and could well leave for the professional ranks before playing in college. He hit .359 with three homers and 23 RBI this season at Dr. Phillips.
Here’s a scouting report on Fields the outfielder by PerfectGame which scouted him Tuesday at the 17u WWBA National Championship.
“Looks every bit the part of the two-way player that he is. However, Fields is not just a raw athlete that fills out a uniform, he really knows how to play the game. Fields does everything well, as he is an average runner and looks good in center field where he projects to stay for the long haul. His arm is a weapon, and when he fully gets behind his throws it grades out as plus and is accurate. Fields also has plus raw strength in his swing, hitting a huge double to the center field wall as well as a pop fly that had a hang time of 5.96-seconds. The sky is the limit for this young man, and when it is time for him to concentrate on baseball full-time, his skills and acumen should grow quickly.”
USC leveraged a connection with the father of recently-drafted Gamecocks outfielder Carlos Cortes, as Cortes’ father serves as Fields’ hitting instructor.
For football, Fields would give the Gamecocks their fourth commitment in the 2020 football class, and their second running back joining Mecose Todd of Georgia.
Comments