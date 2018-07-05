Four-star Gamecocks defensive commit turned a few heads against the country's best

South Carolina defensive line commit Joseph Anderson had the chance to work against the best high school players in the country.
The four-star lineman’s goal was to learn, meet folks and develop at The Opening, but he also turned a few heads in his time in Frisco, Texas.
Anderson showed well early and got a little social media traction early in the event. Several experts wrote or tweeted nice things. It was part of a trip that he believes benefited in a few ways.
“Been bonding with the guys, it’s been great competition,” Anderson said. “I’m getting better. I’m making them better. It’s just an incredible overall experience.”
The Opening is a prestigious event that includes workouts, training and drills for the best high school football prospects in the country.
Anderson put in work helping quarterback Ryan Hilinski recruit the likes of four-star defensive back Jaydon Hill and four-star offensive lineman Warren McClendon. He also said he learned from former NFL players who were coaching, picking their brains and benefiting from their experience.
He drew a little praise for that work, including from 247 Sports’ Barton Simmons and SBNation’s Bud Elliott.
“Anderson didn’t face a murderer’s row of offensive linemen, but he also dominated everyone that was put in front of him,” Simmons wrote of Anderson. “He looked totally focused on every rep and even the one rep he lost, we loved the effort to keep battling and working through the whistle."
Kipp Adams of 247 praised his "speed and strong hands."
He’s the No. 204 player in the country in the 247 Ccomposite rankings, a big 6-foot-4, 264-pound lineman out of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Through his first nine games last season, he accumulated nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 85 total tackles.
He’s set to join the Gamecocks with a class that has six four- or five-star prospects thus far. And he’s excited about what’s to come.
“South Carolina, it’s a welcoming place that’s going to develop you as a man and as an athlete,” Anderson said. “South Carolina, we’re on the come up. We’re in a rebuilding stage, and once I come in, I think we’ll be pretty set.”
