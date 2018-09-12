He’s hardly played as backup to No. 1 QB in the country. South Carolina just offered

J.D. Johnson is an example of taking advantage of one’s opportunities.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound 2020 passer had a small cluster of offers, a testament to his work on the camp circuit. According to his team’s MaxPreps, he threw all of three passes last season, which makes sense when one sees the starter on his Pinnacle High School (Arizona) team is the top QB in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler.
Johnson got an offer from Arizona in May, and early in the season, Rattler went out with an ankle injury. Johnson did well with his chance, and now he’s got an offer from South Carolina.
After Rattler got hurt, Johnson went 14 for 17 for 250 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to a win against Mountain Pointe, one of the best teams in the state. A week later, he was 18 for 26 for 401 yards and four scores. A week later, Rattler returned and it was back to the bench.
South Carolina already has a 2020 QB commit in Luke Doty, and the question of another one could lead to some interesting dynamics. Most quarterbacks prefer to be the only such player in the class, but Doty spoke at several points about being flexible for the team (he was a wide receiver at times for his high school team last season).
The Gamecocks overall quarterback situation is rather fluid at this point. If starter Jake Bentley were to leave after the 2018 season, the roster would have athletic backups Dakereon Joyner and Jay Urich, plus true freshman Ryan Hilinski. There’s long been talk of South Carolina having a two-quarterback class, and with some rumbles Joyner could star at another position, it could make an interesting dynamic.
