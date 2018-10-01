Hometown prospect commits to South Carolina baseball

South Carolina baseball didn’t have to go far to get its latest baseball commitment.
A.C. Flora freshman pitcher/shortstop Jack Reynolds committed to the Gamecocks over the weekend. He is the second commitment for Class of 2022, joining Blaise Grove of Maryland.
Reynolds has had a strong summer and fall. In he, Reynolds hit 87 mph and earned Golden Arm award for his team at the Diamond Prospect Palmetto Games at South Carolina.
Last month, Reynolds played in the South Atlantic Border Battle Futures game in North Carolina.
Reynolds plays travel ball for the Upstate Mavericks. He is the second Flora player to commit to an instate school. Harmon Cox committed to Clemson in July.
