Five Gamecock commits picked for NC-SC Shrine Bowl

Five South Carolina commitments were among players picked for NC-SC Shrine Bowl.
Four were picked to play on the South Carolina team – TL Hanna’s Zacch Pickens, Westwood’s Cam Smith, Williston-Elko’s Keshawn Toney and Northwestern receiver Jamario Holley.
Central Cabarrus’ Derek Boykins was picked for NC team.
Pickens is the No. 1 prospect in the state by various recruiting services and committed to South Carolina in early August. The defensive lineman has 52 tackles, three sacks on defense and has rushed for 12 touchdowns on offense this year.
Smith, a defensive back, is the No. 2 ranked prospect in SC Class of 2019 according to 247Sports. It is the second all-star game selection for Smith, who was picked for the All-American Bowl. He has 33 tackles this season.
Holley, the No. 3 prospect for the state, has 18 catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns and also has rushed for three scores.
Toney is the 14th-ranked prospect in the state and had two touchdown catches Friday night.
SC Shrine Bowl Roster
Quarterbacks – Davis Beville, Greenville; Alex Meredith, TL Hanna
Running backs – Ailym Ford, West Florence; Cortney Jackson, Abbeville; Ta Meric Williams, Greer
Receivers – Cortes Braham, Westwood; Jalon Calhoun, Southside; DJ Chisolm, Berkeley; Jamario Holley, Northwestern; Quendarius Jefferson, Hillcrest; Donte Stanley, Latta
Tight ends – Luke Deal, Emerald; Avery Reece, Belton-Honea Path; Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko
Offensive Lineman – Jackson Chappell, South Pointe; Jysaiah Cromer Broome; Jaylen Dunbar, Ridge View; John Gelotte Dorman; Evan Jumper, Myrtle Beach; Zion Nelson, Sumter; Kameren Stewart, Dutch Fork; Mason Trotter, Dorman; Wyatt Tunall, Chester;
Defensive Lineman – Quack Cohen, Greer; Cooper Dawson, Hanahan; Devante Gambrell, Westside; Tysheik Galloway Belton-Honea Path; Zacch Pickens, TL Hanna; Nate Temple, Abbeville;
Linebackers – Logan Billings, Boiling Springs; Deandre Cornish, Byrnes; Nick Dixon, Spartanburg; Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester; Shamar McCollum, Dillon; Mike McDowell, Boiling Springs; Jaquez Smith, Gaffney; Greg Williams, Swansea
Defensive backs – Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern; Jalen Geiger, Spring Valley; Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; Hugh Ryan, Dutch Fork; Cam Smith, Westwood; Anthony Wilson, Spring Valley
Kicker/punter – Michael Hayes, West Florence
Head Coach: Jackie Hayes, Dillon
Assistants: Steve Blanchard, Hanahan; Marion Brown, Baptist Hill; Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester; Chris Miller, Spartanburg; Ken Tucker, Bethune Bowman
