Jadeveon Clowney rated top recruit since 2000. How USC’s current five-star stacks up

South Carolina football got an all-timer of a recruit in Jadeveon Clowney in the class of 2011.
It turns out, the Gamecocks got the top prospect of the recruiting ranking era according to one measure.
247 Sports released its all-time list of talent, dating back to 2000. Clowney came in at No. 1 on the list. Current Gamecocks pledge Zacch Pickens is No. 401 and on track to be South Carolina’s fifth-best since players have been ranked.
Clowney’s 1.000 rating is tied for first with Vince Young (Texas), Robert Nkemdiche (Ole Miss), Rashan Gary (Michigan), Vince Young (Texas) and Ernie Sims (Florida State). He went on to a All-American college career and was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Pickens is currently the No. 17 player in the class of 2019 and a five-star. He’s behind running back Marcus Lattimore (No. 190), running back Demetrius Summers (No. 216), linebacker Ricardo Hurley (No. 307).
Other notable Gamecocks include:
Cliff Matthews –No. 801
Chris Culliver – No. 813
Shaq Roland – No. 820
George Guase – No. 964
Mike Davis – No. 978
