South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski gets all-star jersey, injured in final high school game

Ryan Hilinski’s day started by getting his jersey for a prestigious all-star game and ended with him getting injured his final high school game at Orange Lutheran High School.
Orange Lutheran lost to Centennial, 35-7 in the first round of the playoffs Friday, marking Hilinski’s last game in a Lancer uniform.
Earlier in the day, Hilinski and teammate Kyle Ford were awarded their jerseys for the All-American Bowl to be played Jan. 5 in San Antonio. It is one of two all-star games the South Carolina committed has been selected to play in this year.
Hilinski will play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl on Dec. 22 at Azul Stadium in Mexico City.
In his final high school game, Hilinski suffered an injury in the second quarter didn’t return. He was 11-of-18 for 130 yards and TD, a 49-yard pass to Logan Loya to give Orange Lutheran a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Class of 2019 commit Keshawn Toney set career highs in the regular-season finale for Williston Elko. Toney caught 11 passes for a career-high 195 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 victory over Estill.
One of Toney’s TD catches went for 76 yards. W-E opens the playoff at McCormick next week.
Class of 2020 quarterback commit Luke Doty had a big performance in Myrtle Beach’s 70-34 loss to No. 1 Hartsville on Thursday. Doty was 30-of-52 passing for 269 yards and also rushed for 51 yards a TD. The junior was picked off three times.
Myrtle Beach opens the playoffs next week at home against Dreher.
Class of 2019
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Plays Asa College on Saturday.
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Plays Independence College on Saturday.
Kevin Harris (Bradwell Institute, Ga.) – Rushed for 111 yards, had 23 yards receiving and two total TDs in loss to Glynn Academy.
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Off this week. Begins playoffs next week against Boiling Springs.
Zacch Pickens (TL Hanna) – Off this week. Begins playoffs next week against Spartanburg
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Caught a 26-yard TD pass and ran for a 12-yard score in 38-2 win over Heritage to win region title.
Cam Smith (Westwood) – Had four tackles in win over South Aiken. Westwood opens playoffs next week at Belton Honea Path.
