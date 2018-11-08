Gamecock commit Jamario Holley puts up five TD, 274 yards in playoff opener

Jamario Holley started his final playoff run in a big way.
The South Carolina commit scored five touchdowns in helping Northwestern to a 54-35 win over Boiling Springs on Thursday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Holley finished with 274 yards of total offense in the win. The receiver returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a TD and an also ran in a four-yard score in the fourth quarter to give Northwestern a 40-28 lead.
Holley finished with six catches for 162 yards and two TDs.
Holley has an-and-down senior season, missing a few games because of injury. Coming into Thursday’s game, he had 21 catches for 298 yards and seven total touchdowns.
Northwestern will face the winner of TL Hanna and Spartanburg in the second round.
