Gamecock commits Zacch Pickens, Kevin Harris play key roles in teams’ playoff openers

South Carolina commits Zacch Pickens, Kevin Harris an Luke Doty got their postseason runs started with a pair of wins Friday night.
Pickens, the five-star defensive lineman caught his first touchdown of the season and also ran for a score in T.L. Hanna’s 56-20 win over Spartanburg. The senior finished with 71 yards rushing and now has 13 rushing touchdowns this season.
Pickens will face fellow USC commit Jamario Holley in the second round when TL Hanna faces Northwestern. Holley started his final playoff run in a big way. The Northwestern receiver scored five touchdowns in the 54-35 win over Boiling Springs in the 5A playoffs.
Holley finished with 274 yards of total offense in the win. The receiver returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a TD and an also ran in a four-yard score in the fourth quarter to give Northwestern a 40-28 lead.
Holley finished with six catches for 162 yards and two TDs.
Harris, a Class of 2019 running back, ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Bradwell Institute’s 28-21 win over Grovetown in the first round of the Georgia 6A playoffs.
It was Harris’ eighth straight 100-yard rushing game and he has gained almost 1,500 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns this season.
Doty, the Class of 2020 commit, was 10-of-20 for 143 yards and a TD in Myrtle Beach’s 57-7 win over Dreher. The quarterback didn’t need to do much as teammate Jermani Green rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.
Class of 2019
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Plays Lackawanna College on Saturday. Defensive end has 28 tackles and four sacks this season.
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Plays Iowa Western College on Saturday. Has 62 tackles and 2 ½ sacks this season.
Ryan Hilinski (Orange Lutheran HS, Calif.) – Season complete.
Keveon Mullins (Whitehaven HS, Tenn) – Caught a TD pass in 31-27 win over Houston.
