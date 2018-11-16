Longtime pledge, four-star back decommits from Gamecocks

When he committed to South Carolina, it was considered a coup that the Gamecocks pried running back Mecose Todd from Alabama and Georgia.
On Friday, the junior from Villa Rica, Ga., announced he’s no longer part of USC’s 2020 class.
Todd tweeted out the news, a day after tipping he had big news coming. Recruiting sites had been reporting some distance on that front, and now the Gamecocks are back in the market for a runner or two in that class.
The 6-foot, 200 pounder made national headlines with a run that was featured on SportsCenter. His stats on MaxPreps are incomplete, but he’s listed as having at least 500 yards at 8 yards a carry.
He’s currently the No. 329 player in his class according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 26 running back in the country and No. 31 player in Georgia.
The 2020 class might be a big one for South Carolina on the running back front. USC’s top four backs are set to be seniors this season. Two freshmen, Deshaun Fenwick and Lavonte Valentine are redshirting, and three-star Kevin Harris will sign with the 2019 class. That means South Carolina should be in the market for at least one and likely two backs.
