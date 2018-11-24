Zach Pickens has first 100-yard rushing game, two USC commits to meet for state title in Tennessee

It was a good night for South Carolina football commits as they continued their postseason quests Friday night.
Zacch Pickens and Luke Doty have their teams’ one game away from playing for a state championship in South Carolina while Gamecock teammates Keveon Mullins and Joseph Anderson will play against each other in state title game in Tennessee.
Pickens, the five-star prospect defensive end, set a career-high on offense by rushing for 110 yards as TL Hanna defeated Dorman, 35-28, on Friday in the Class 5A Upper State semifinals. TL Hanna hosts Byrnes next week in the Class 5A Upper State championship.
Pickens had a season-high 15 carries for the 110 yards. The 110 yards beat his previous-best of 80 against Wade Hampton earlier this year. On defense, he recorded eight tackles, 1 ½ for loss, in the game.
Doty threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns in helping Myrtle Beach to a 35-7 win over rival North Myrtle Beach in the Class 4A Lower State semifinals. The Seahawks travel to Hartsville for the Class 4A Lower State championship next week. Hartsville defeated Myrtle Beach, 70-34, earlier this month.
Against North Myrtle Beach, Doty was 15-of-25 in the air and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Da’Ron Finkley in the first quarter.
Mullins caught a pair of TD passes in helping Whitehaven past Ravenwood, 43-24 in the Class 6A Division I semifinals. Whitehaven plays Oakland for the state title at Tennessee Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Oakland features USC defensive line commit Joseph Anderson. Oakland defeated Maryville, 38-0.
Traevon Kenion also had a big playoff game as he caught three touchdown passes as Wake Forest defeated Fuquay Varina in the second round of the NC Class 4AA playoffs. Wake Forest had a bye last week.
Wake Forest has won 42 straight games and plays Leesville Road next week.
