Gamecocks players, commits putting full-court press on No. 40 recruit in the country

South Carolina football’s recruitment of Chris Steele has been a bit of an odyssey.
There was always the geography factor — he’s from Southern California, thousands of miles from the Gamecocks and Columbia. But he has visited several times and spoke well of the experiences.
The no. 40 prospect in the country committed to Southern Cal in July, decommitted in August and told Rivals he’ll at least have South Carolina coaches for an in-home visit next week. He’s somewhat tight with several Gamecocks commits or players, including quarterback Ryan Hilinski, and they made a bit of a push on social media earlier this week.
That came as Steele himself started posting or retweeting a few things about the Gamecocks
Nixon is a player who went from Southern California to junior college in Arizona to playing at USC and starting this season.
For the season, Steele is listed as having 32 tackles, one interception, 11 pass breakups and a pair of blocked kicks for one of the top teams in the county. His Don Bosco squad lost to Mater Dei last week, a powerhouse it had beaten earlier this season.
A secondary factor in the Steele question is Jaydon Hill, a former Gamecocks target currently pledged to Florida. Hill, who South Carolina is still reportedly recruiting, traded a few cryptic tweets with Steele, who is also looking at the Gators.
