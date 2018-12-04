Newest Rivals rankings put South Carolina commit in top 15 nationally

Zacch Pickens’ stock continues to rise, according to the latest Rivals recruiting rankings.
The South Carolina commit and TL Hanna defensive lineman/running back moved up five spots to No. 15 in the Rivals rankings released Tuesday.
Pickens has done a bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets on both sides of the ball. On defense, he leads the team in tackles (82), sacks (5) and tackles for loss (14).
The 283-pound Pickens also leads the team with 839 yards rushing and he has a pair of 100-yard games in the postseason, including last week against Byrnes. TL Hanna plays Dutch Fork on Friday in the Class 5A state championship.
Pickens, who will play in the SC-NC Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American game, is ranked No. 17 by 247Sports and 20th by ESPN’s rankings. He is one of three USC commitments with the other two quarterback, Ryan Hilinski. and defensive end Joseph Anderson. Hilinski, the California four-start prospect, moved down to No. 68,.
Hilinski’s high school season ended last month. He finished with 2,771 yards passing and 29 touchdowns. He will play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl on Dec. 22 and All-American Bowl in December.
It is Anderson’s first appearance in the Rivals’ 100. He moved up from No. 137 and is No. strong-side defensive end. Anderson’s Oakland High School (Tenn.) won a state championship last week.
Both Pickens, Hilinski and Anderson will enroll at South Carolina in January.
