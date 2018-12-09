USC Recruiting

Hometown kicker will be a Gamecock

By Lou Bezjak

December 09, 2018 04:00 PM

Muschamp lays out Gamecocks’ path to first signing day

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses recruiting as the Gamecocks near the early signing period for the 2019 class.
By
Up Next
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses recruiting as the Gamecocks near the early signing period for the 2019 class.
By

Spring Valley High senior kicker Alex Herrera on Sunday announced a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Herrera (6-0, 175) averaged 41.3 yards a punt in 2018, was 10-of-13 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points.

He played quarterback for the Vikings early in the season. He threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 240 yards.

Herrera will play in the Metro Senior Bowl on Dec. 22 in Columbia and the Blue Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 5.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

usc-recruiting

usc-football

usc-football

  Comments  