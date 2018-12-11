Former South Carolina signee expected to be part of 2019 class

Wide receiver Tyquan Johnson had to take a detour to joining South Carolina football.
But the lanky Georgia product is expected to finally join the Gamecocks soon enough.
His coach at Screven County High School, Ron Duncan, said he is good to go academically and as far as Duncan knows will enroll in January after spending the fall at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia. Academics forced Johnson to take the prep school route.
Johnson, a December signee last year, will count against South Carolina’s 25 2019 signees. They currently have 16 commits for 22 spots, accounting for Johnson and two transfers, as well as the recent news that Northwestern wide receiver Jamario Holley was dropped from the class.
For the season, Johnson had 12 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns for a 9-0 team at Fork Union, working in a loaded receiving group.
“He’s a hard-working, diligent kid,” Fork Union coach John Shuman said, adding Johnson was headed to Columbia in the spring. “Performed admirably for our postgraduate team.”
In high school, Johnson was a deep threat for a series of successful option teams in Georgia. As a high school senior, he caught 32 passes for 661 yards and 10 scores. Nearly two in five of his 94 career high school catches went for touchdowns. He was the No. 641 player in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 100 receiver.
He’ll join a group that has a range of options but is losing one big piece. South Carolina will be without Deebo Samuel next season, but will have Shi Smith and OrTre Smith, plus second-year pass catcher Josh Vann, Chad Terrell, Chavis Dawkins and others. Junior Bryan Edwards would be a big piece to have back, but he faces an NFL decision.
Johnson, who stands at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and can jump 36 1/2 inches, will join a line of Gamecocks who came through Fork Union.
“Jacob August who is a tight end there now, Jerell Adams, he fits the same mold as those guys,” Shuman said. “They came in with some rough edges. We smoothed them up, and they’re going back a little better people.”
