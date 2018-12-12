Gamecocks QB commit jumps more than 60 spots in Rivals rankings, local lineman up 35

After successful junior season, Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty made a splash in the latest Class of 2020 Rivals 250 rankings released Wednesday.
Doty moved up to No. 182 in the rankings and is the fourth-ranked prospect in the state. In his first year as a starting quarterback, he helped Myrtle Beach to the Class 4A title last week at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The junior finished with 3,037 yards passing, 36 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 701 yards and seven scores.
Doty is the only USC commit in the rankings but two Hammond players are part of the list. Defensive end Jordan Burch is ranked as No. 32 ranked prospect in the country and top prospect in SC.
Alex Huntley moves into the top 250 at No. 237. The two player helped Hammond to its second straight SCISA 3A title.
Burch had 62 tackles on defense and team-best 10 sacks and also rushed for 680 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught four TD passes.
Huntley, a defensive tackle, had 48 tackles including a team-high 18 for loss.
Both Huntley and Burch are being recruited by South Carolina and have other several other Power 5 offers.
