Signing day pickup! Florida defender Johnny Dixon picks South Carolina

South Carolina football got some signing day reinforcements at defensive back for the 2019 recruiting class.
The Gamecocks picked up a commitment from Tampa cornerback Johnny Dixon on Wednesday morning, the start of National Signing day. Cam Smith had been long been USC’s lone defensive back pledge since D.J. Daniel flipped to Georgia.
“I just feel the most comfortable with them and I can see the program growing,” Dixon said. “They say I have the chance to come in and compete for a spot in the lineup.”
Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson made Dixon and early priority for their class after seeing him in summer camps and making him an early offer. Dixon said the relationship he built with the two, especially Robinson, was big to him..
“That’s my favorite coach,” he said. “Throught the whole process he’s got to be my favorite coach. I know for a fact they can develop me into the player I need to be.”
Dixon claimed offers from Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Florida and Oregon.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder is the No. 411 prospect in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 45 corner and No. 55 player in Florida.
For the season, his team’s MaxPreps lists him with 15 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
He’ll come in at a position where the Gamecocks will have some turnover. Gone are starters Keisean Nixon and Rashad Fenton. Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu return, and Southern Cal transfer Jamel Cook will become eligible at the position.
