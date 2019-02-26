USC Recruiting

Where top hoops prospects PJ Hall, Myles Tate stand in recruiting going into state title game

By Lou Bezjak

February 26, 2019 12:52 PM

Winning another championship, not recruiting, has been on the minds of P.J. Hall and Myles Tate lately.

The Dorman juniors and the state’s top two prospects for Class 2020 go for another Class 5A title Friday against Berkeley. The Cavaliers are looking to become the first boys’ team to go for three straight titles since Calhoun County (2006-09).

Both say they will focus more on their recruiting once the season ends and they begin their AAU season with Upward Stars. Hall and Tate hope to make their college choices by the start of their senior seasons.

Hall is ranked No. 67 by 247Sports and No. 68 by Rivals. He missed the first 10 games with an injury but has put together a solid season.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game. In Saturday’s Upper State championship game, he had 11 rebounds and six blocks to go along with seven points.

South Carolina and Clemson definitely are in the mix and have been recruiting him the longest. He recently picked up an offer from Marquette to go along with ones from Florida, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Kansas State among others.

“South Carolina and Clemson have been communicating a lot,” Hall said. “Their messages are basically come in, play a stretch four (position), play defense and someone to get the ball down low to.

“I definitely am looking for a school with a family environment and want to have coach that is strict, a father figure and someone is there to make us men and mold me into basketball player that I want to be.”

Tate, the team’s starting point guard during this title run, is ranked in 247Sports Top 150 for Class of 2019. He leads the Cavaliers in scoring (17 ppg), assists (5.4 apg) and steals (2.3).

Tate scored 20 points including 4-of-6 from 3-point range in Saturday’s semifinal win over Mauldin. The 6-foot point guard said he hears from the Gamecocks almost every week to go along with Virginia, Georgia and UNC Charlotte.

Tate said he definitely is looking at a team with a point-guard friendly offense.

“Want a school take me a priority and want to have a good education,” Tate said. “I want the best basketball program I could get into. I want to play fast paced and team that really trusts their point guard.”

