This QB’s father coordinated a national champion offense. Now he has Gamecocks offer

South Carolina football has gone back to Texas for its latest quarterback offer. But the family has a decidedly SEC feel.

Flower Mound, Texas passer Garrett Nussmeier (6-foot-2, 171 pounds) tweeted Thursday he’d received an offer from the Gamecocks. His father Doug has a lengthy resume, including being the offensive coordinator of Alabama’s 2012 national title team and a current Dallas Cowboys assistant.

All Glory To God....Thankful to have received an offer to The University of South Carolina #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/46kuDSmpBr — Garrett Nussmeier (@Garrettnuss13) May 16, 2019

The Gamecocks also have offers out to Dallas’ Preston Stone and Denton’s Eli Stowers.

Nussmeier has not yet been ranked by 247 Sports. His team’s MaxPreps lists him having thrown for 1,289 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games last season.

He already claims offers from LSU, Michigan State, Penn State, North Carolina and Georgia Tech among others.

Doug Nussmeier has been in the NFL for the past year. Before that, he’d been offensive coordinator at Florida (2015-17), Michigan (2014), Alabama (2012-13) and Washington (2009-11). Both he and Gamecocks quarterback coach Dan Werner spent time working for Nick Saban.

His 2012 offense averaged 38.7 points per game with two 1,100-yard rushers (Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon) and A.J. McCarron throwing for 30 touchdowns and three interceptions.