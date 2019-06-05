In-state recruit expects to add Clemson, South Carolina offers this week

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

An up and coming 2021 in-state prospect is Belton-Honea Path safety Bralyn Oliver (6-foot-2, 190 pounds). His offer list is starting to blossom with Georgia, Duke, West Virginia, Louisville, Colorado, Appalachian State, Charlotte and Georgia Southern already on board. Clemson and USC are also interested and Oliver is optimistic about offers from both.

He will display his talents for the Tigers in a camp Wednesday and will head to USC do the same Saturday.







“Mostly likely I will have both those offers this week,” Oliver said. “All of them like the way I’m able to play both corner and safety, and the way I’m able to run being 6’2, 195 pounds. I’ve been hearing a lot. They all are showing love everyday, from the fans to the coaches.”





Oliver said his top schools at this point are Clemson, Georgia, Colorado, Louisville and Duke. He camped at Georgia last week.

Last year, he posted 31 tackles, five pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble, plus 451 receiving yards.