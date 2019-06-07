USC Recruiting
South Carolina offers another of Deion Sanders’ sons. This one plays quarterback
South Carolina football already has Shilo Sanders on its roster and Deion Sanders in Columbia on Friday.
Now the Gamecocks have an offer out to Shilo’s younger brother Shedeur Sanders.
The 2021 quarterback tweeted late Friday night he’d received an offer at the end of a hectic recruiting day for USC. He was in town at a Will Muschamp camp.
Shedeur Sanders boasts an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Oregon.
Last season, he threw for 3,088 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for eight touchdowns, while leading his team to a 14-0 record and a state tile.
