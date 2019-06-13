USC Recruiting

Pair of top-5 national prospects at South Carolina camp Thursday

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. By

It was almost a given the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class would be at South Carolina on Thursday. Columbia’s Hammond High School was playing in South Carolina’s 7-on-7 tournament, which all but assured defensive lineman Jordan Burch would be on campus.

But the No. 4 player in the 247 2021 class rankings was also working out.

Miami’s Booker T. Washington high school was in town, and it brought Donell Harris, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass rusher. He’s a top-5 player in his class, and also a Miami commit.

During the lineman camp, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp came by and chatted with him a bit.

On the subject of Booker T. Washington, nearly South Carolina’s entire offensive staff was there to watch the Tornadoes go against Spartanburg. During the game, Will Muschamp pulled aside four-star receiver Jacorey Brooks, the No. 160 player in his class. Muschamp appeared to be motioning for Brooks to come see him in the football operations building at some point.

The Booker T. Washington group also included defensive tackle Anthony Hundley, a Miami commit and a high three-star prospect, and linebacker Tramel Logan, a player with mostly good mid-major and low Power 5 offers.

Also in the building was Micah Morris, a 6-foot-4, 316-pound defensive tackle out of Camden, Georgia. Muschamp spoke to him as well.

Morris is the No. 47 player in the 2021 rankings.

Gamecocks commit Luke Doty’s Myrtle Beach team is also competing in the 7-on-7 event.

