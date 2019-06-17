USC Recruiting Explosive wide receiver target locks in South Carolina visit this week

VIDEO: Bryan McClendon talks recruiting philosophy South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain.

South Carolina football’s 2020 recruiting class has a pair of physical receivers in Mike Wyman and Da’Qon Stewart.

But the Gamecocks could use an infusion of speed, and just such a prospect is visiting in Deerfield Beach, Florida wide receiver Deajaun McDougle.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver tweeted he’ll be in Columbia this weekend. He has offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State, but according to 247 Sports, Louisville, Maryland and Ohio State are in the best position along with the Gamecocks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

South Carolina Visit locked in this week #Gamecocks I’m coming — Deajaun McDougle (@Goatboidea) June 17, 2019

McDougle visited unofficially in January.

Last season, he posted 853 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, part of an offense built around a 2,000-yard tailback where the quarterback threw for only 1,800 yards and the team averaged 34.8 points per game. The Bucks went 12-2 and reached the state semifinals.

Since adding Shi Smith in 2017, USC hasn’t really developed a true speed threat. Of five receivers signed, four were of the bigger, more physical variety. Josh Vann is smaller, but ESPN had him with a 4.69 40-yard dash.

McDougle ran a 4.51 40 at The Opening combine.

He is a three-star receiver in the 247 Sports composite rankings, the No. 397 player, 66th-best receiver and 63rd player in Florida. The 247 stand alone rankings have him 188th, comfortably a four-star player.

This weekend is the final one of USC’s camp season, with camp events Wednesday-Saturday.