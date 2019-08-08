One of Gamecocks’ top in-state football targets close to making decision

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today’s recruiting world? USC coach explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

One of the state’s top football prospects has set a date for his college decision.

Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway posted on Twitter that he will be committing to a college at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the high school. He previously had said he would be making his choice on Aug. 23 but has decided to move it up a week.

The Gamecocks are one of the three schools on Hemingway’s final list. The other two are North Carolina and Duke. Hemingway took his official visit to South Carolina on June 15 and North Carolina the following weekend.

Hemingway, 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, said his USC visit went well and five-star freshman defensive lineman Zacch Pickens was his host.

“I really enjoyed Coach Muschamp and the crew,” Hemingway said in June. “Just the atmosphere, and how the coaches are without being on the field. They are the same in private as they are on the field. I like how they talk to the players (on the field) and explain everything in detail. They feel like I can do many things and help the team out in many ways.”

All nine of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have Hemingway picking South Carolina. He is the fourth-ranked player in the state, according to 247Sports, and is ranked 308th nationally.

Hemingway had 60 tackles, including 20 for loss and six sacks, last season for Conway.

South Carolina has 14 commits for Class of 2020 including two defensive linemen, Hammond’s Alex Huntley and Gainesville High (Georgia) defender Makius Scott.