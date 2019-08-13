Dynamic Alabama athlete has Gamecocks in top 3, sets up massive recruiting day for USC

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina football could be in for a massive recruiting day on Thursday.

Alabama tight end Eric Shaw announced the Gamecocks made his final three along with Tennessee and Auburn. What’s perhaps more important is he’s be committing Thursday at 2:30.

That’s within the same hour as USC will find out where it stands with four-star defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and four-star safety Ja’Qurious Conley.

I will be committing this Thursday at 2:30 choosing between these three school live on @ahsaaradio️ #Spursup #WarEagle #GoVols pic.twitter.com/4WfHwbSl8K — E. S H A W ⁶ (@treyshaw_3) August 13, 2019

Shaw is an explosive player at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He played both ways for his school last season, before a torn ACL sidelined him. According to OANow.com, he had 60 tackles, seven for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in six games last season, while on offense posting 11 carries for 248 yards and three touchdowns and six catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

He’s the No. 370 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings, the 15th-best athlete and 18th best player in Alabama.

Hemingway is the No. 308 player, while Conley is 263rd. Both those players are four-stars.