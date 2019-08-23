Five-star, top-25 national player has USC in top 5. Gamecocks offer ACC commit

USC Recruiting
The South Carolina football team remains in it with one of the top-rated recruits on its board.
Five-star defensive end Desmond Evans, rated the No. 21 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings, tweeted out a top five with the Gamecocks in the mix. The other teams were Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia Tech.
Evans was on campus several times for games last season. He was also scheduled to camp in Columbia, but didn’t make it.
The Gamecocks also reportedly extended another offer on the defensive back front.
Syracuse commit Charles Bell VI tweeted he’d received a USC offer. He’s currently a Syracuse commit.
The 5-foot-11, 195 pounder hails from Maryland and has offers from Virginia Tech, Pitt and the home-state Terps.
