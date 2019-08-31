South Carolina football commit Luke Doty starts senior season with a bang

What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina? Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC.

South Carolina commit Luke Doty showed his full arsenal Friday in his season opener to his senior year.

The Myrtle Beach quarterback had a 93-yard touchdown run and also threw two touchdowns in the 52-7 win over Hanahan. The game was held at Goose Creek because of poor field conditions at Hanahan.

Gamecocks Fans--- my assumption--- you are going to like Luke Doty. Holy Cow--- Impressive. Check out these highlights--



A 93 yard touchdown run from the Myrtle Beach QB.



Then, next drive-- on 3rd and 25--- throws an absolute dart to the end zone for a TD. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/xFONsRT1E8 — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) August 31, 2019

Doty didn’t even finish the first half with the Seahawks up 45-0. He was 11-of-15 through the air for 147 yards and also had 124 yards on the ground, including the 93-yarder in the first half.

Here are how other Gamecock commits fared:

Marshawn Lloyd, Dematha (Md.) - Had two touchdown runs, includin a 45-yarder in 34-6 win over Imhotep, 34-6.

Eric Shaw, Reeltown (Ala.) - Had three catches and two long kickoff returns in win over Dadeville on Thursday.

O’Donnell Fortune, Sumter - Gamecocks defeated Crestwood, 56-2.

Mike Wyman, Greensboro Dudley - Greensboro Dudley defeated Ragsdale, 48-12.

Trai Jones, Abbeville, - Abbeville defeated Newberry, 35-6

Tyshawn Wannamaker, Calhoun County - Calhoun County defeated Pelion, 27-0.

Mohamad Haba, Clinton (NC) - Clinton defeated East Bladen 43-16