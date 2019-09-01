After USC loss and bad recruiting news, top 2020 Gamecocks commit still positive

Junior season highlights for USC tailback commit MarShawn Lloyd Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class.

South Carolina football took the hits over the weekend: first the loss to North Carolina, then four-star tailback Lovasea Carroll decommitting on Sunday.

The natural mood turned to what else the dour turn might mean on the recruiting trail, and the first place to look almost assuredly was north, to Maryland, where the Gamecocks staff is holding onto the No. 45 player in the country, MarShawn Lloyd.

So soon after the Carroll decommit, Lloyd tweeted a little something that one could read as assuaging some fears from Gamecocks fans.

The UNC loss makes South Carolina’s path to even a bowl considerably more difficult. It left the players somber and Will Muschamp deeply frustrated. And if things don’t go well for the season, the overall effect on recruiting has to be monitored.

Lloyd surprised on Memorial Day by picking USC, choosing the Gamecocks over Georgia, the team most experts projected him to join.

He posted more than 100 total yards in his opening game, a loss to California powerhouse St. John Bosco, and led his team to a win against Philadelphia power Imhotep Institute Charter.