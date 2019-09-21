Gamecock commits Luke Doty, Eric Shaw have big nights in teams’ victories

What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina? Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC.

In a matchup of future Division I quarterbacks, future South Carolina Gamecock Luke Doty shined again.

Doty threw five touchdown passes as defending state champion Myrtle Beach defeated Carolina Forest, 43-28, on Friday night. Both teams entered the game unbeaten and boasting Division I quarterback commits. Carolina Forest had East Carolina commit Mason Garcia.

Doty finished with 257 yards on 18-of-28 passing. His five TD passes give him 50 in his career in just a little over a year as starting QB.

Touchdown Seahawks!!!! Luke Doty has an arm lady’s and gentlemen! #gamecocks pic.twitter.com/pn38oJXUuy — Michael Newsome (@oar3421) September 21, 2019

Doty will face fellow USC commit Tonka Hemingway and Conway next week.

While Doty shined on offense, South Carolina commit Eric Shaw had a strong game on defense for Reeltown High School in Alabama. Shaw picked off two passes including one in the fourth quarter to Lafayette, 21-14. The win helped Reeltown earn a spot in the postseason.

Here are how other Gamecock commits fared:

Marshawn Lloyd, Dematha (Md.) - Dematha plays Cleveland St. Ignatius on Saturday.

O’Donnell Fortune (Sumter) - Had second interception of season in 40-0 win over Northwestern.

Alex Huntley (Hammond) - Skyhawks defeated Wilson Hall, 48-7. Huntley came into the game with 20 tackles, four for loss.

Tonka Hemingway (Conway) - Conway was off Friday. For the season, Hemingway has 28 tackles, 25 solo with four tackles for loss. He also is averaging 34 yards as punter.

Trai Jones (Abbeville) - Abbeville was off Friday. For the year, the offensive lineman has graded out at 90 percent this season with 18 pancake blocks.

Makius Scott (Gainesville, Ga.) - Has 15 tackles, 3 TFL and two quarterback pressures going into Friday’s game against Jefferson. Gainesville lost to Jefferson, 41-7.