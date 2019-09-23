Gamecocks receiver commit chipping in at different position to help his team

South Carolina pledge Da’Qon Stewart has big plans for 2019 South Carolina Gamecocks football pledge Da'Qon Stewart is ready for his final high school season and to move on and play at USC. He's a top target at North Mecklenburg High School Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football pledge Da'Qon Stewart is ready for his final high school season and to move on and play at USC. He's a top target at North Mecklenburg High School

South Carolina wide receiver commit Da’Qon Stewart is being asked to do a little more for his team, and he’s answering the call.

His starting quarterback, John Geter is hurt, so Stewart is shifting behind center to pick up his squad. He tweeted out the news on Sunday, saying he’d model himself after current Gamecock Dakereon Joyner.

Gotta turn into QB1 again like @Cant_StopCinco in high school for a couple of weeks while 15 out and it’s gonna get scary I’m telling you your gonna see a whole new north meck football I’m telling you I’m excited pic.twitter.com/Ajh8bQ2kFy — Da’Qon “BOBO” STEWART (@bobo2lit_) September 22, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This isn’t the first time Stewart has been a team’s signal caller. He spent his early high school career behind center. His coach, Eric Morman, said before the team’s first game, there was a chance this would happen.

“I mean, a lot of times we here at quarterback try to put our best athlete there,” Morman said. “Try to find ways to get the ball in the hands as much as possible. So there’s gonna be opportunities.”

The 6-foot-3, 195 pounder is certainly a threat with the ball in his hands. He’s well build and has a thick lower body in the mold of a Deebo Samuel.

As a junior, he had 645 yards and five touchdowns as the team’s No. 2 pass catcher. He was set to step into the No. 1 spot this season, but now will contribute as an offensive centerpiece in a different way.

The Vikings are currently 1-3, coming off a win against Harding University. Stewart has at least one 100-yard game this season and had a kick return touchdown. North Meck plays in one of the toughest leagues in the state of North Carolina.

Stewart’s coach had little doubt he was ready for a leadership role on a young team as a receiver, and that likely doesn’t change behind center.

“I expect anybody that’s played quarterback to be a great leader,” Morman said. “And so with him doing that, I had opportunity to work with his sophomore year,doing that for us and that’s a role that he wants to step into.”